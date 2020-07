EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso FBI is warning the public of fake calls claiming the bureau will shut down the city in light of the Coronavirus.

Officials say El Paso residents are getting call that the entire city will shutdown for two weeks starting Friday.

They say the unknown callers are not making demands, and assure the public that the FBI is not shutting anything down.

If you receive a call like this, write down the number and report it to (915) 832-5000.