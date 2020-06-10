FBI says COVID-19 contact tracing scams are on the rise

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The FBI warns people to beware of scams that claim to provide contact tracing for COVID-19.

The CDC says contact tracing is a process used by case investigators to support COVID-19 patients and warn contacts of potential exposure in order to stop the chain of transmission. People exposed to COVID-19 can be notified and then practice social distancing, like the animated match-burning video that circulated at the beginning of the pandemic illustrates.

According to the CDC:

Case investigators need to quickly locate and talk with the patients, assist in arranging for patients to isolate themselves, and work with patients to identify people with whom the patients have been in close contact so the contact tracer can locate them. The actual number of staff needed is large and varies depending on a number of factors including but not limited to:

The daily number of cases

The number of contacts identified

How quickly patients are isolated, and contacts are notified and advised to stay home, self-monitor, and maintain social distance from others

Given the need for case investigators and public fear of COVID-19, the FBI says scammers are creating fake apps and sending texts feigning to offer contact tracing.

Cyber Special Agent Sergio Barrio with the FBI in El Paso tells KTSM that scammers are posing as case investigators and will send text messages that claim a person was exposed.

The fear of potential exposure coupled with the intimacy of reading the information via text message is enough to disarm someone into a frenzy, making them vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

Special Agent Barrio says scammers will send a text to request the person to download an app, which is infected with malware that enables cybercriminals to access personal information.

It’s important to verify the information and requests by reading the terms and conditions of apps that are downloaded to our devices.

“It matters where you download these applications and whose developing them. These applications that go on your phone were developed very quickly, so they are bound to have a lot of security clauses. That’s where we are having some of the problems, those applications can be easily hacked,” Special Agent Barrio said.

There are no known case tracing scams reported in the Borderland and with enough public knowledge and diligence, the FBI hopes El Paso can stay that way.