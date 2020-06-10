Breaking News
El Paso COVID-19 update: 70 new cases, no new deaths

FBI says COVID-19 contact tracing scams are on the rise

News

by: Erin Coulehan

Posted: / Updated:
scamalertmgn4_1474993002574.jpg

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The FBI warns people to beware of scams that claim to provide contact tracing for COVID-19. 

The CDC says contact tracing is a process used by case investigators to support COVID-19 patients and warn contacts of potential exposure in order to stop the chain of transmission. People exposed to COVID-19 can be notified and then practice social distancing, like the animated match-burning video that circulated at the beginning of the pandemic illustrates. 

According to the CDC:

Case investigators need to quickly locate and talk with the patients, assist in arranging for patients to isolate themselves, and work with patients to identify people with whom the patients have been in close contact so the contact tracer can locate them. The actual number of staff needed is large and varies depending on a number of factors including but not limited to:

  • The daily number of cases
  • The number of contacts identified
  • How quickly patients are isolated, and contacts are notified and advised to stay home, self-monitor, and maintain social distance from others

Given the need for case investigators and public fear of COVID-19, the FBI says scammers are creating fake apps and sending texts feigning to offer contact tracing. 

Cyber Special Agent Sergio Barrio with the FBI in El Paso tells KTSM that scammers are posing as case investigators and will send text messages that claim a person was exposed. 

The fear of potential exposure coupled with the intimacy of reading the information via text message is enough to disarm someone into a frenzy, making them vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

Special Agent Barrio says scammers will send a text to request the person to download an app, which is infected with malware that enables cybercriminals to access personal information. 

It’s important to verify the information and requests by reading the terms and conditions of apps that are downloaded to our devices. 

“It matters where you download these applications and whose developing them. These applications that go on your phone were developed very quickly, so they are bound to have a lot of security clauses. That’s where we are having some of the problems, those applications can be easily hacked,” Special Agent Barrio said.

There are no known case tracing scams reported in the Borderland and with enough public knowledge and diligence, the FBI hopes El Paso can stay that way.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

BORDER LEADERS WANT SW POES REOPENED 06.10.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "BORDER LEADERS WANT SW POES REOPENED 06.10.20"

LCPD breaks down history of officer-involved shootings within last year

Thumbnail for the video titled "LCPD breaks down history of officer-involved shootings within last year"

Man shot in Lower Valley home invasion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man shot in Lower Valley home invasion"

One Hurt in NE Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "One Hurt in NE Shooting"

El Paso prepares for dueling protests amid calls to defund police

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso prepares for dueling protests amid calls to defund police"

Medical students at Burrell College hold #WhiteCoatsForBlackLives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical students at Burrell College hold #WhiteCoatsForBlackLives"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime