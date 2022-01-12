FBI rescue at a Sunset Heights residence

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman from Guatemala sat in a room of an apartment in the Sunset Heights neighborhood as a man pointed a weapon at her head, she told FBI agents according to a complaint affidavit filed with the U.S. Western District Court of Texas.

She was allegedly held hostage as two individuals videoed the scene for her husband to see. The two demanded money from him or she’d be “cut into pieces,” according to the court documents.

A third individual entered the scene off-camera urged the two to show her husband that they’d get violent with her if they were not paid, document states.

“Victim #1 (the woman from Guatemala) stated that Defendant #3 threatened her by telling her that if she attempted to leave, touched a door, or window, or her family did not pay, she would be killed,” the document states.

The complaint filed by the FBI with the federal court system details an apparent search at a Sunset Heights residence on Jan. 5. The document states two women, were rescued from the residence by FBI agents after they were allegedly held by a man identified as Simon Alvarado, the individual who threatened the woman from Guatemala with death.

The woman from Guatemala’s identity was not shared in the document. But it states she met the pair in the video while she was allegedly in the process of being smuggled into the United States.

Alvarado allegedly sexually assaulted the other woman, who stated she feared him, according to the document. It is unclear why the second woman identified in the document was at the residence.

Alvarado along with two individuals suspected by the FBI to be the pair in the alleged video of the hostage scene were arrested on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6.

The document identifies the pair as Janeth Nicole Magallanes and Juan Carlos Calzada, also known as Brennan Calzada and also known as “Cubano.”

When Alvarado was arrested by the FBI, he stated it was not the first time he had individuals staying in his residence. He was recorded by surveillance photo being in the apartment the same time as the two rescued women.

“Defendant #3 (Alvarado) also stated that was not the first time that a group of people were brought into his home, and he was aware of the videos that were being filmed and sent to the victim’s families where money was demanded, and the victims’ lives were threatened,” the document states.

The woman from Guatemala told FBI agents she met Magallanes and Calzada on Jan. 2 when she was allegedly being smuggled into the U.S. She said she was not allowed to leave the residence. And, identified Magallanes and Calzado after watching the video that was filmed.

Magallanes allegedly admitted to participating in creating the video of the hostage situation with Calzada during a mirandized custodial interview, according to the document.

All three of the suspects are being held at the El Paso County Detention Facility on charges of Hostage Taking and Aiding and Abetting.

