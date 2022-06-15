EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Elder Fraud crime levels have increased over the last five years in the country. The FBI El Paso Field Office is partnering with Harvest Christian Center and will be hosting an in-person and web livestream event today to educate the community in this topic.

The elder community has become less fearful about having an online presence due to the pandemic. This elder generation is retiring with more wealth than any other group in our country’s history. It is for these reasons and others, that this group is being targeted by domestic and international criminals in person, over the phone, by mail, and through the internet resulting in losses of over 1.7 billion dollars in 2021.

On June 15th, the FBI El Paso Field Office in collaboration with Harvest Christian Center will provide two one-hour presentations to inform the elder community and interested community members of how the elderly are being targeted, why they are being targeted, what they can do to minimize their risk of becoming a target, and lastly what to do if they think they might be a victim or potential victim of Elder Fraud.







How to Protect yourself from common Elder Fraud Scams

What: Virtual and in person presentation

When: Today June 15th, 2022, 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. MST

Where: Harvest Christian Center located at 1345 New Harvest Place, El Paso, Texas

Live stream: Harvest Christian Center’s webpage at www.hccelpaso.com

