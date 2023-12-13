EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The FBI El Paso Field Office confirms they are investigating a shooting involving a Homeland Security Investigations agent Wednesday afternoon in Northeast El Paso.
It happened in the parking lot of the Whataburger at 11400 Gateway North Blvd., near the intersection of McCombs Street.
According to a statement from the FBI El Paso Field office, they are investigating the incident as an assault on a federal HSI officer who was conducting operation activities in the area.
No injuries were reported and two suspects are in federal custody.
This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.