EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The FBI El Paso Field Office is warning people about a scam letter that appears to have been sent out by Special Agent in Charge John S. Morales.



The letter is titled “Regarding Your Identity Theft Case” and has been made to look “official” by

including a classification of “UNCLASSIFIED/FOR OFFICIAL USE ONLY/LAW

ENFORCEMENT SENSITIVE” and utilizing an outdated FBI Situational Intelligence Report

format.

The victim reported the letter to the local FBI office on Friday, Oct. 6.

The letter refers to a suspicious bank account flagged by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol

and gives a “ADR” confirmation number.

“This letter is part of a government impersonation scam to try to obtain cryptocurrency or other

funds from an unwitting victim. FBI El Paso is asking that you throw the letter away. The FBI

and other federal agencies do not call, send letters, or email individuals threatening arrest or

demanding money,” according to a news release that was sent out.