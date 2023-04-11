EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — “Stop Threats to our Schools, Before we Respond” is the slogan for the new digital billboard campaign that was just launched by the FBI El Paso Field Office on Monday, April 11.

The digital billboards will run until Sunday, June 11 in different locations across the Borderland.

FBI officials say the billboards were launched in an effort to focus on combating school threats in El Paso and educating the public about the “consequences of making threats of violence to public schools.”

Officials add that in 2022, there were almost 6,000 school threats reported to the FBI, a 60 percent increase from 2021.

In El Paso, there has been a minimum of three threats a day from each school across Region19 school districts, the officials say.

The billboards show the slogan with a uniformed officer from each law enforcement agency in El Paso.

You can report threats using the El Paso Police Department app or by calling the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The FBI can also receive tips at tips.fbi.gov or at (915) 832-5000.

If there is an immediate threat to life, call 911.