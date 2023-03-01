EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The FBI will be hosting an invitation-only Diversity Agent Recruitment (DAR), event in El Paso on Thursday, March 9. The deadline to register is Tuesday, March 7.

The FBI is currently seeking special agent candidates with diverse backgrounds and individuals who are proficient in STEM, legal, accounting, foreign language, education, communication, athletics, and other industries. According to the press release, the FBI’s mission is to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution of the United States.

Register at https://www.fbijobs.gov/

Jeffrey R. Downey, FBI El Paso special agent, says, special agents with diverse knowledge and experiences make the FBI stronger and having a variety of skills and expertise, will strengthen the team.