EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The FBI is offering up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the 1994 murder of a 43-year-old man, FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge John Morales announced on Wednesday, Dec. 20.
FBI El Paso says John Gary Monroe, 43, entered Big Bend National Park on Oct. 30, 1994, to go camping.
His body was later discovered at a campsite by a group of hikers just after 5 a.m. on Nov. 2, 1994.
Monroe was living in San Antonio, Texas, prior to his death and was described to be 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11, weighed 155 pounds, had blue eyes and blond hair and also had a medium build.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide should call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-
CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.