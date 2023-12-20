EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The FBI is offering up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the 1994 murder of a 43-year-old man, FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge John Morales announced on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

John Gary Monroe, 43. Photo: FBI El Paso

FBI El Paso says John Gary Monroe, 43, entered Big Bend National Park on Oct. 30, 1994, to go camping.

His body was later discovered at a campsite by a group of hikers just after 5 a.m. on Nov. 2, 1994.

Monroe was living in San Antonio, Texas, prior to his death and was described to be 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11, weighed 155 pounds, had blue eyes and blond hair and also had a medium build.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide should call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-

CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.