EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The FBI El Paso Field Office has launched a Facebook account, FBI-El Paso, as another tool to communicate with West Texas communities.

The new account will be one of three FBI social media accounts across the nation, including FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation launched in 2009 and FBI Seattle’s recently launched in February of 2023.

“In the global environment we live in, social media is the preferred method of communication for a large number of our population, both young and old,” said Jeffrey R. Downey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI El Paso Field Office. “Social media has become the principal source for news and information. It’s the right thing for us to expand our use of social media to more effectively engage the public we serve.”

The FBI launched its presence in social media in 2008. FBI El Paso launched its English Twitter

account, @FBIElPaso, in 2011 and its Spanish Twitter account, @miFBIElPaso, in November of 2022.

Currently, @FBIElPaso has approximately 27,300 followers and the @miFBIElPaso has

approximately 49 followers.

Additionally, FBI El Paso uses social media to post wanted fugitives’ photos, arrest and criminal charge information, safety tips and messages, community outreach efforts and events just to mention a few.

If you believe you are a victim of or have information about a federal crime, you can submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.