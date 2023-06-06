EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The FBI El Paso Division shared insight on the FBI’s Body Worn Camera program on Tuesday, June 6.

In June of 2021, the Department of Justice requested all federal agencies to start implementing body cameras.

FBI El Paso was the first office in Texas to be outfitted with body worn cameras and is the sixth on the entire agency to receive them.

Special Agent in Charge, Jeffrey R. Downey shared it’s important to share trust with the community.

“It’ll record everything that we’re doing and everything the public is doing and reacting back to us. For both parties I think it’s a great thing to be able to show that transparency and have accountability.” said Downey.

Downey also added all special agents will wear the body cameras in high-risk situations and also while carrying out search warrants.