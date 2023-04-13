EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 41-year-old woman from Canutillo was arrested Tuesday, April 11 after she allegedly made false statements to an FBI Task Force Officer, the United States Attorney’s Office confirmed in a press release Thursday.

The attorney’s office says Veronica Gutierrez, 41, claimed that a police officer “inappropriately touched her while executing a search warrant at her residence”. This reportedly happened on or about Dec. 15, 2022.

The indictment also adds that Gutierrez allegedly claimed the officer told her, “This is what happens when she does not send pictures of herself to the officer,” according to the attorney’s office.

Gutierrez will be facing one count of false statement and if convicted she will face a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

The FBI’s West Texas Border Corruption Task Force is investigating the case.