EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One day after a man was shot at one of the city’s busiest intersections during rush hour, officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) announced the start of an investigation into the assault on a federal officer.

The shooting took place Wednesday, June 29, along the 1900 of Zaragoza road in Far East El Paso.

Officials say 29-year-old Luis Angel Garcia was shot and later died at a local hospital, a second man who fled the scene was later captured and arrested by the El Paso Police Department.

The shooting occurred during a Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation at that location.

The entire area was closed off into the early morning hours of Thursday, June 30, as El Paso’s FBI Evidence Recovery Team – working alongside deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office – processed the scene for any and all evidence.

As the FBI is now the lead agency in the investigation, and it is on going, no further information will be released at this time.

Officials add that the FBI’s El Paso Violent Crimes Task Force and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office are jointly investigating this incident along with the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Texas.

