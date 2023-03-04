EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was arrested, and several items were seized Friday after multiple raids were led by the FBI El Paso’s Violent Crime and Gang Task Force, according to a statement released by the FBI Saturday afternoon.

The FBI says they had reason to believe a known Chuco Tang gang member was living within the La Luz residences in Central El Paso, causing the multi-agency task force to raid multiple homes Friday.

“FBI SWAT teams executed federal warrants associated with the La Luz residences,” according to the statement.

La Luz residents spoke with KTSM Friday, saying the FBI damaged their residence and raided the wrong location. Officials, however, said they had court orders to effect law enforcement actions at all the residences they visited on Friday.

The FBI Task Force adds they arrested “one felon” and multiple items were seized including “illegal narcotics, a loaded firearm, ammunition, thousands of dollars in cash, and other items of evidence allegedly related to Chuco Tango gang members”, said Jeffrey R. Downey, special agent in charge with FBI El Paso.

“FBI El Paso had probable cause to believe Joshua Moreno, a known Chuco Tango gang member with an active federal warrant was living in the referenced location. Moreno was not at the residence at the time of the searches, if the public has any information regarding the whereabouts of Moreno, please call FBI El Paso at (915) 832-5000,” the statement continued.