Father’s Day Catch on the Field hosted by El Paso Chihuahuas

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Spend the perfect Father’s Day playing catch at the El Paso Chihuahuas field and enjoying a nice lunch.

The El Paso Chihuahuas is offering fans the opportunity to give dad a special gift for Father’s Day.

In partnership with Bank of America, the El Paso Chihuahuas will allow fans to play catch on the field for one hour, and enjoy a box lunch for a small ticket price.

The event will be held on Sunday, June 21 with two available sessions: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 12-2 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per person through June 14. Guests must provide their own baseballs and gloves for health and safety reasons, a release said.

Availability is limited. To purchase tickets, click here.

According to a release, all Catch on the Field ticket buyers will receive follow-up information regarding health and safety measures after purchase along with a waiver of liability which must be completed by each participant.

