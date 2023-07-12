EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The father of a teen killed in the Parkland High School shooting in Florida back in 2018 has a unique connection to El Paso. He was in the Borderland on August 3, the day of the Walmart mass shooting painting a mural of his son.

Manuel Oliver is the dad of Joaquin “Guac” Oliver, who was killed in the Parkland mass shooting.

The mural of Joaquin is painted on the side of Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center.

The father speaking with us almost four years later in front of the mural of his son.

“He (Joaquin) had a lot of good intentions for the migrants, and he was really not okay with the way that they were treated and the whole family separation. So, we came here to this location. That was the initial plan to make a mural honoring Joaquin’s life and our family and that day the shooting happened,” said Manuel Oliver.

The Oliver family is back in El Paso the week after the Walmart shooter, Patrick Crusius, was sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences in federal court holding a rally with other advocates against gun violence.

“Nothing about the guns and the easy access to them. I think we should stay there and every time they try to bring the narrative to another side, just pull it back. I am not playing that game of mental illness. I think is offensive. I think it’s not; it cannot be an argument or a justification to do what this individual did,” said Manuel Oliver regarding the El Paso Walmart shooter.

During the federal hearing for the Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius, his attorneys said he had a history of mental illness and that the shooter’s mother called the police after he purchased a gun.

Crusius’ attorney Joe Spencer said in the federal hearing that his mother called the authorities telling them her son was not in the mental state to own the gun, but police did not take it away.

“There has been a history of severe mental illness in Patrick. This isn’t something we invented. This isn’t something that we just brought up. This is something that has been in the works since childhood. This has been documented,” said Spencer on the last day of the federal hearing.

The father of one of the El Paso Walmart victims, Pastor Michael Grady joined the Oliver family the week after the trial.

Grady says his daughter Michelle who was shot just celebrated her birthday.

“I wanted to stand in solidarity with what’s happening in cities, and states and in our nations. Yesterday was Michelle’s birthday, we celebrated that and we’re grateful, but for the families that are still struggling to try to understand the chaos that exists. Our leaders, I consider them not willing to take the proper steps to make a difference,” said Pastor Grady.

A Texas bill to raise the age from 18 to 21 to buy assaults’ style rifles was stalled during this year’s legislative session.

The Texas Tribune reports that during the past legislative session Texas Governor Greg Abbott said it would be unconstitutional to increase the minimum age from 18 to 21.

According to KXAN in Austin, a study conducted by Forbes ranks Texas as the worst state for mental health care.

The daughter of the oldest Walmart shooting victim, Luis Juarez, who was 90 years old when he was killed spoke with KTSM bringing the state’s rating for mental health up on the last day of the federal hearing for the Walmart shooter.

“It only looks even worse for Governor Abbott. 50th and mental health, we are the 50th state in mental health issues, accessibility to mental health. So, there goes that. And the good guy with the gun, there was no other good guy with the gun,” said Marta Santiesteban, the daughter of Luis Juarez.

However, the son of the Walmart shooting victim, Margie Reckard, says he isn’t buying what the shooter’s attorney said about mental health.

“If it is a mental illness issue, I would have seen him having tears, I would have heard his lawyers say something like “I’m sorry” and “I didn’t come here to kill Mexicans,” so I don’t buy this mental illness stuff,” said Dean Reckard, the son of Margie Reckard after the federal hearing.