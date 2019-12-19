Father of four arrested for allegedly beating his children and killing puppies in Anthony, NM

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A father of four from Anthony, New Mexico was arrested for child abuse and bribery charges.

According to a release, a Doña Ana County Sheriff’s detective arrested a 34-year-old father of four after a daycare worker notified authorities of suspected child abuse.

Officials say the investigation started earlier this month after Children, Youth, and Families referred the case to the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office.

Miguel Angel Sanchez is suspected of beating and threatening his children if they testified against him, according to the Sherriff’s office.

Police reported all four kids to be under the age of 12.

Court documents reveal Sanchez is accused of hitting his children with a wooden paddle, choking one of them on at least one occasion, and punishing another for allegedly praying over his other brothers.

Documents also state the children watched Sanchez kill several puppies by either throwing them into oncoming traffic or shooting them in the desert.

One of the children told police his father forced him to bury several puppies on one occasion after Sanchez allegedly shot them.

An emergency order of protection was granted to the children, which according to release detectives say Sanchez violated two days later.

Sanchez was arrested on Monday, charged with abuse of a child, four counts of bribery of a witness and one count of aggravated stalking for violating the order of protection, the release states.

Miguel Angel Sanchez, 34, was booked at the Doña Ana County Detention Center and released the following day on a $2,500 unsecured bond, according to records.