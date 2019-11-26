Father arrested for allegedly beating his children after consuming LSD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- An El Paso man is accused of beating his children after consuming LSD.

Pebble Hills Regional Command officers were dispatched to the 4900 block of Marcella Santillana St. just before midnight on Nov. 22.

Police reports say, when officers arrived at the scene they found a 3-year-old boy with injuries to his head and a 7-year-old boy with substantial injuries to his face and body.

Officials revealed the father of the children, 26-year-old Zakary Frampton, attacked the two young boys after consuming LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) with two associates at the residence.

Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit were called to assist, police say.

Frampton is accused of punching the 7-year-old child in the face repeatedly and for throwing him against a kitchen island, according to police.

Records also show Frampton being charged with striking the 3-year-old boy and throwing him from one room to another.

Officials say both children were transported to a local hospital for treatment, where the 7-year-old victim remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to police, Frampton was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility the following day on two counts of Injury to Child with a total bond of $550,000.