UPDATE: All lanes are now open, according to TxDOT.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash happened on US-54 at Montana early Wednesday morning, Aug. 16.

US-54 is currently closed in both directions this morning, according to El Paso Police.

Motorists who are traveling on US-54 South after Pershing are asked to use Fred Wilson Exit 24A or an alternate route, according to TxDOT.

Motorists who are traveling on US-54 North before Pershing are asked to use Exit 23 onto CD Lanes North, according to TxDOT.

Clearing time is until further notice. No further information has been released.

