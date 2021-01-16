Update: Person killed in motorcycle crash in Far East El Paso is a Fort Bliss officer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The person killed in a motorcycle crash in Far East El Paso on Saturday is a Fort Bliss soldier, according to Fort Bliss officials.

Sgt. 1st Class Dejaun K. Frazier, 43, died in the crash that happened at 2:35 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Ralph Seitsinger and Tim Floyd, near Cactus Trails Elementary School in Far East El Paso.

Frazier, from Tallahassee, Fla., was pronounced dead by an El Paso medical examiner. The El Paso Police Department has jurisdiction over the investigation into his death. EPPD did not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash or how the incident happened.

“The 1st Armored Division G6 team is saddened by the tragic loss of Sergeant First Class

Frazier. Sgt. 1st Class Frazier served as a Signal Platoon Sergeant and he was a

combat-proven leader who was dedicated to taking care of his Soldiers,” said Lt. Col. Michael R. Wacker, 1AD Assistant Chief of Staff, G6. “His legacy of coaching and mentoring his platoon will never be forgotten. The 1AD G6 team sends our condolences to his family and friends and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”

According to Fort Bliss, he previously served in the Marine Corps and joined the U.S. Army in February 2011 as a 25W, Telecommunications Operations Chief. Frazier arrived at Fort Bliss in

November 2018 after serving as an Army Instructor at Fort Gordon, Ga. and a Section Chief at Fort Bragg, NC. Fort Bliss was his third duty station in the U.S. Army.

Frazier was a 2018 graduate of the U.S. Army Senior Leaders Course and held the additional skill identifier 8R, Master Resiliency Trainer.

Frazier’s awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal (3), Army Achievement Medal, Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Army Good Conduct Medal (3), Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Navy Expeditionary Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Marine Expeditionary Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, NonCommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (3), Navy Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Navy & Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbon, NATO Medal, Presidential Unit Citation (Navy), Navy Unit Citation and Driver and Mechanic Badge.