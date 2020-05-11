Fatal motorcycle accident involving vehicle and tractor-trailer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Special Traffic Investigators were called to assist Pebble Hills Regional Command Officers with a collision involving a motorcycle, a vehicle, and a tractor-trailer.

According to a release, officers learned 19 –year old Jesus Enrique Herrera was traveling westbound on I-10 at a high rate approaching Hawkins.

Herrera attempted to pass 46-year old Araceli Duran who was driving a 2015 Chrystler 200, and struck the back rear of the Chrystler.

The impact of the collision caused Herrera to separate from the motorcycle and slide across the interstate from the third to the first lane, a release said.

According to police, 36 –year old Tahirt Tasfahsayan, operating the tractor-trailer, swerved but was
unable to avoid striking Herrera.

Herrera suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, a release said.

This is the 27th fatality of 2020 compared to 24 this time last year.

