EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A serious crash reported in the 12000 block of McCombs at approximately 2 p.m.

According to police, it happened at 2:04 p.m.

“Two transports on Code 1 and a fatality reported. It was a two-vehicle collision,” said Enrique Dueñas-Aguilar, Public Information Officer for the El Paso Fire Department.

There is still an ongoing investigation. We will update as more information becomes available.