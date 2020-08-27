Fatal crash reported near Sierra Blanca

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
fatalcrash_generic_mgnonline_20150327031912

EL PASO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday afternoon near Sierra Blanca.

Two people died in the accident, which occurred at 2:44 p.m. at the 101 mile marker of I-10 East, near the border patrol checkpoint. U.S. Border Patrol agents rendered aid to the victims after the incident.

The Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Dept. of Public Safety and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility will be coordinating on the investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

'I take extra measures before I touch them, before I hug them'

Pandemic Tattoos

UMC Auction

Two Las Cruces children killed in Texoma crash

Microsoft: We want to equip every Mexican with the skills for the jobs of tomorrow

Maquilas need digital skills, not assembly line workers

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link