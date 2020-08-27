EL PASO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday afternoon near Sierra Blanca.

Two people died in the accident, which occurred at 2:44 p.m. at the 101 mile marker of I-10 East, near the border patrol checkpoint. U.S. Border Patrol agents rendered aid to the victims after the incident.

The Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Dept. of Public Safety and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility will be coordinating on the investigation.