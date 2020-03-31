Fatal collision in North East El Paso; 21st traffic fatality of the year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Driver involved in single-vehicle collision Saturday in North East El Paso dies from injuries obtained in the crash.

According to a release, 20-year-old Christopher Madrid was driving northbound at the 10300 block of Rushing Rd on a 2009 Kawasaki Motorcycle.

Investigators revealed that Madrid was traveling at a high speed and was unable to negotiate a curve in the road.

The motorcycle jumped a curb, proceeded along a sidewalk and struck a cinderblock wall, police said. As a result of the collision, Madrid was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Madrid was transported to the hospital were later died on March 30 as a result of his injuries.

This is the 21st traffic fatality of the year compared to 14 this time last year.