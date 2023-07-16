EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum will be hosting its second-annual “Summertime on the Farm,” event on Friday, July 28 in Las Cruces.

The event, which will take place at the museum located at 4100 Dripping Springs Road, will begin at 4 p.m. with most of the activities continuing until 7 p.m.

Activities include games, a scavenger hunt, corrals and barns, a bicycle parade for children ages 12 and under, pony rides, food trucks and live music just to name a few.

The event’s schedule is as it follows:

Activities: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bicycle parade: 5 p.m.

Pony rides: 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The Rockin’ Blue Geckos concert: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Admission for the entire event is $20 per carload.