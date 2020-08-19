Far East El Paso middle school on lockdown Wednesday afternoon

At the scene of an incident that put Ricardo Estrada Middle School on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ricardo Estrada Middle School in Far East El Paso is on precautionary lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

The Socorro and Horizon police departments requested the assistance of the El Paso Sheriff’s Office shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to officials with the Sheriff’s Office, a subject had barricaded himself in a home along the 14000 block of Escalera Drive, which is near the school.

Officials said no students are on campus; however, the school was on lockdown because it had been staffed by teachers and other school personnel.

The investigation into this incident has not yet been completed. This article will be updated when more information is available.