RUIDOSO NM (KTSM) – Mary Blackmon’s home of 22 years was destroyed in the McBride fire in Ruidoso, New Mexico.

Her home is one of the 207 structures lost in the blaze; Blackmon says her home caught fire on Tuesday night. Adding to the family’s pain: the home was just recently uninsured.

Just by chance, the next day Blackmon and her son were able to go up and see the damage before the roads were blocked off again.

They both drove up her street, hoping to see her home still standing.

“We were driving and my son says ‘mom, I don’t think it got our house,’ and I looked out there and you know I drive that road so much, I can see my house, it’s the only two story in that area, and I said no Manuel, it’s not there, it’s not there, I can’t see it,” said Blackmon. “And as we approached it we looked and I got down and I was just devastated to see my house of 22 years there.”

Photo of Blackmon family home, courtesy of Manuel Blackmon

Blackmon shared a photo of what she saw when she drove up: nothing but embers and small flames on her flattened home, her vehicle still in the drive way scorched.

She added that it wasn’t just her home, every house on her road was in similar shape. It all made her think back to that first afternoon of the fire.

Mary Blackmon (top row, center) and her family

That day, she left her house to go pick up her grandson from school with no knowledge of the fire. However, for some reason she asked her daughter and her boyfriend who were in the house to come along.

“I saw smoke, I didn’t realize that the fire was right there, and as we approached closer there was a big ball of fire,” said Blackmon.

Blackmon says she tried to go back to her home to get her multiple dogs inside her home, but it was too late the roads were already blocked off.

“Every house on Gavilan was burnt down, from Warrior drive to Hull road. I burst out in tears because I wanted to save those dogs so bad, they were my daughters who has a disability,” said Blackmon.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family, as Mary says she did not have insurance on the house.

She explains that after her husband passed away, she was notified that there was an issue with her insurance and her home was no longer covered. She shares that she’s been working the past few months trying to get it. However, due to the age of her home it had been difficult.

“It’s been six months that I haven’t had insurance but I never thought this would happen we’ve had fires here before but it’s always been out in the Mountains,” said Blackmon.

Like most residents, Blackmon is left to the unpredictability of the McBride Fire, still burning through the hillsides and canyons of her hometown.

