Family’s home burns Christmas morning; Community help pours in

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – A Las Cruces family of six came home from a Christmas Eve gathering to find their home on fire.

The mother of the family Amanda Lopez-Granada telling KTSM 9 News she wanted to leave the Christmas Eve gathering earlier but the family didn’t get back home until after 12:30 a.m. on Christmas morning.

“Our bedrooms gone, the boy’s bedroom is gone but we’re still here, we are here who cares about that stuff,” said Lopez- Granada who says her family lost everything in the fire.

Saying when they first arrived it just looked like there was fog in the air, and even when she first opened the door it wasn’t clear that the house was on fire, but that quickly changed.

“You just see flames coming down from the ceiling, and I was like oh no it’s a fire so I was running to the neighbors that were directly to the left of us because it was our living room that was on fire so I thought it was going to explode so I was like they need to get out of their house,” said Lopez-Granada.

Lopez-Granada says she was told investigators believed it was an electrical fire that started in her bedroom.

“All of the windows started busting, you can hear it, it was like pop, pop, pop, and then a big pop and they said that was our bed. Our room was above the living room and our bed went through the floor and it was in the living room,” said Lopez Granada.

She says her husband tried to go inside to see if there was anything he could save from the home.

“The sentimental stuff, because you don’t know what to grab,” she said. “He tried but there was nothing he got Marcus’s (her son) trumpet because it was right by the front door and we were able to get some of the gifts but they smell like smoke, and that smell makes you nauseous,” said Lopez Granada.

The family says support from the community is getting them through as donations keep pouring in.

“It’s so heartwarming because I’m standing there and I’m like how am I going to replace this, this is my home, my kids how am I going to get all this stuff I can’t get back,” said Lopez Granada.

Lopez-Granada even said the sweatshirt she wore during her interview with KTSM was a donation from someone in the community.

“The community has come together with people we don’t know, we have three houses full of stuff, my mom’s garage is full,” said Lopez-Granada.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.