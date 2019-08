EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – MacArthur School Elementary-Intermediate School has been designated as a family reunification site following Saturday morning’s shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart.

The campus is located at 8101 Whitis off Viscount.

A family reunification area has been set up at MacArthur Elementary-Intermediate School, 8101 Whitis. If you do not need to be in the Cielo Vista area, please avoid at all costs. — Comm. David Stout (@CommStout) August 3, 2019

The public is advised to avoid the area.

