Family-owned grocery store says business is better than ever

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) As items like bottled water, toilet paper, and hand sanitizer are flying off the shelves, local businesses are trying to keep up.

RV Grocery on North Mesa Street in West El Paso has been open for 28 years and is family-owned. The owners say business has never been better than it is right now.

“Since Thursday it’s been like crazy busy,” said Madhu Sharma the owner of RV Grocery.

The main items currently being sold from the corner store are rice and flower.

“Just one bag per family,” said Sharma.

RV Grocery is only allowing people to buy one bag of rice and flower at a time, saying they want to make sure everyone who needs it can get it.

Most people have been coming into the store to buy non-perishable foods.

“Were feeling a little nervous and we want to make sure that we have enough supplies in case the supply lines get short, we’re good,” said Richard Mitchell an RV Grocery Customer.

Just like the big chain stores, RV Grocery is also out of hand sanitizer and some disinfectant wipes. However, they do still have some toilet paper.

“It’s no problem for us, we don’t mind. If they buy it we are happy. If they clean it up, were going to get a new shipment,” said Sharma.

RV Grocery says if you’re going to buy a lot of something, they will not be accepting returns.

The owners are thankful for the business now but say they hope in a few months people still remember to support local businesses.

