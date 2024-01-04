EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 24-year-old man was killed three years ago after a mud-track event near Fabens, and his parents along with others are now seeking up to 60 million dollars in damages, according to Glasheen, Valles & Inderman, LLP Injury Lawyers.

The law firm claims Willie Valadez Ramirez, 24, was killed in June of 2021 after a “dragster left the track and went into the crowd of spectators” and his parents Adelia Valadez, and Francisco Valadez have filed a lawsuit.

Willie Valadez with his nephew. Photo: Glasheen, Valles, & Inderman, LLP Injury Lawyers.

The lawsuit was filed against the event promoter, Moreton Productions, operated by Felipe Rangel of Fabens.

The security company that was hired by Moreton to provide crowd control, Rock Solid Protection, is also named in the lawsuit.

Ramirez’ parents along with other plaintiffs claim the barriers at the event were “inadequate” and the security company allowed spectators into the “safety setback zone.”

The other plaintiffs in the lawsuit have been identified to be Alma Erives and Jesus Parra who were seriously injured at the event, and Irene Maya who is bringing the case on behalf of an injured child.

The plaintiffs also claim there was a pipe fence separating the crowd from the racetrack, but spectators were supposed to be kept “about 20 feet away from the railing, behind a chalk line” and the security company failed to enforce that safety precaution, according to the law firm.

Court filings show the defendants have blamed the driver of the car that lost control and the spectators for ignoring the warnings to stay away from the pipe rail, according to the law firm.

Jury selection will take place at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 5 at the 41st District Court of El Paso County.

The trial is scheduled to start the following Monday, Jan. 8 and is expected to last all of next week.