EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The fourth anniversary of the El Paso Walmart mass shooting has passed but victims’ family members still await the looming state trial for the gunman.

This year on the anniversary, family members of victims gathered at the El Paso healing garden at Ascarate Park. Numerous family members of victim Arturo Benavides came together, his aunt speaking about the pending state trial.

“It feels terrible. It’s not moving fast enough. He’s (gunman) living his life — however that life is, while everybody else here is in a lot of pain, a lot of pain,” Maria Carrillo said.

Even though four years have passed, Carrillo says it doesn’t get easier.

“It’s still as painful as that very first day. But, you know, we’re here just to honor him and all the other families. I’m sure everyone feels the same pain. It hasn’t eased at all,” Carrillo said.

Benavides’ niece expressed the same sentiments.

“It’s a wound that I don’t think will ever heal. As the days go by, we move on with our lives but it’s always in the back of your mind. It’s not something you ever forget,” said Melissa Tinajero, the niece of Arturo Benavides.

As we reported, Patrick Crusius was sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences in federal court in July.

If Crusius is found guilty in the state trial, he could face the death penalty.

El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks, who was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott after former D.A. Yvonne Rosales resigned, spoke on the fourth anniversary of the shooting about the state case.

“When I took over in December of this past year, my number one priority was to get the Walmart case back on track,” Hicks said.

KTSM 9 News asked Hicks if he believes the case is on track as the families of the 23 victims wait for a date to be set.

“This case is on track and ready to go. I am very excited about our team,” Hicks said.

He talked about the prosecution team, saying the final pieces are coming together.

“Starting on Monday, we have our last, final piece of the puzzle coming in on the team. We have four prosecutors. We have two legal secretaries and an investigator that are doing nothing but full-time working on that case,” Hicks.

Hicks has said he hopes for an El Paso jury to hear the state trial and anticipates it happening in 2024 or 2025.