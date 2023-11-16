EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The family of the man who died in a nine-vehicle crash this month has filed a civil lawsuit against Pantusa Towing & Recovery and an employee who is allegedly responsible for causing the crash, according to Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers.

The law firm held a press conference on Thursday, Nov. 16 representing the family of Jorge Quintana, 28, who was the victim of the fatal crash and was identified by his family after his death.

According to the lawsuit, Quintana’s death was caused by “negligence and gross negligence” from the towing company and Antonio Zubia, 50, who was driving the semi-truck at the time of the crash.

The lawsuit claims that Zubia was an employee of the towing company and was working at the time of the incident.

“This crash left two little girls without their father; a wife without her husband; and parents without their son,” said Attorney Laney Piercy of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers. “We intend to hold all parties responsible and will investigate this crash to the fullest for our clients.”

As KTSM has previously reported, on Thursday, Nov. 9 a tow truck was traveling north on Loop 375 during rush hour and failed to slowdown to heavy traffic ahead. Zubia hit the back of one vehicle that caused a chain reaction crash, according to police.

Police say eight other people were injured as a result of the crash.