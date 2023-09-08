EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a 13 month battle, Jose Jones passed away as a result of a hit an run that happened in July of 2022. The crashed occurred in front of Jones’ home on the corner of Mclean and Edgemere.

Jones suffered initially over 70 bone fractures as a result of the accident and had to be put on dialysis for his kidneys. He was officially diagnosed as quadriplegic and eventually had to be moved to a facility in Houston for further treatment.

Unfortunately, Jones’ health kept depleting and after a long battle, passed away on August 25.

He is survived by his wife and their three kids along with his siblings who were by his side throughout his journey. However, they still do not know who is responsible for the hit and run and hope that one day that person will come forward.

“I ask that you vindicate Jose that you bring justice Lord and I do not hate but I’m asking for justice,” said Mari Yvette Jones, Jose’s widow.

“I asked months back when this happened I ask that this person come forward and say sorry just sorry because I knew Jose would accept a sorry,” said Marcella Jones-Puthoff, Jose’s sister.

Even after his death, Jones’ family plans to keep his memory alive with stories from his past and how he made sure everyone was taken care of. While they may never know why this happened, his family will make sure that he will never be forgotten.

“I will do everything possible to represent my husband and his love and his kindness and his commitment and be privileged to be Yvette Jones,” said Mari Jones.