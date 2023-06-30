EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The family of a child who was allegedly abused back in February at the Discovery Child Development Center in Las Cruces is now suing the daycare, former director of the daycare center Angie Flores and owner of the facility, Nannette Boyce.

The recently filed lawsuit says the child has ADHD and a speech “delay” that makes verbal communication difficult.

The lawsuit also states Flores failed to abide by the New Mexico Administrative Code 8.16.2.24 by allegedly using physical punishment, abusive language, forcefully lifting the child off of the ground, publicly/and or privately humiliating the child, and using threats of physical punishment.

As KTSM has previously reported, Flores was charged with intentional child abuse earlier this month. An arrest affidavit previously obtained by KTSM stated that Flores allegedly grabbed the child by the hands, picked him up and then let him go, causing the boy to fall.

Flores was also seen by witnesses pulling the child by the hoodie and dragging the child. The affidavit stated that Flores’ actions were recorded on video by an employee at the time of the incident.

The lawsuit states Boyce and DCDC allegedly failed to “perform essential job functions that reasonably ensure the health, safety, and welfare of children in their care” and “permitted the abuse neglect and exploitation of a child.”

The lawsuit also contends both the owner and the daycare center failed to properly supervise and/or train Flores, negligently entrusted the special care of children to Flores, negligently permitted Flores to continue to be in care of children and failed to properly train the staff on the issues and challenges of children who are autistic.