EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The family of Alexandra Flores spoke out after witnessing the execution of David Renteria, Thursday night, Nov. 16 in Huntsville, Texas.

Renteria was convicted of kidnapping and murdering 5-year-old Alexandra back in 2001.

“The time came; it is done now. We finally can truly begin to to heal, truly heal,” said Ignacio Frausto, Alexandra Flores’ older brother.

Flores’ family waited 22 years to see David Renteria executed by lethal injection at the Huntsville penitentiary.

“”You can truly rest in peace. Your contagious laugh, your perfect smile, and your mischievous but sweet, innocent personality will forever echo and live in our hearts,” said Sandra Frausto, Alexandra older sister.

El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks told media that the Cty of El Paso can now heal and move forward.

“Because the child molester and killer no longer walks this Earth,” Hicks said.

“It’s been a long wait for this case to be over with. It’s been a long day getting to where we are today. But one thing I can say with great confidence is that finally that sweet, finally that sweet, innocent little girl can rest in peace,” Hicks said.

Flores’ siblings said they thank all law enforcement, the DA’s office, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and all of El Paso who supported and prayed for their family.