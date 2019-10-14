Family members mourn loss of Alexa Barrera, send message to all drivers

Joel Meraz, Barrera's Uncle, was one of many who said her life was taken away too soon.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Dozens of family, friends and loved ones came together Sunday evening and mourned the loss of 7-year-old Alexa Barrera.



Joel Meraz, Barrera’s Uncle, was one of many who said her life was taken away too soon.

“We’re never going to see her grow up. We’re never going to see her go through different grades. We’re never going to see her graduate,” Meraz shared, “I see a lot of people hurting. It’s a niece that’s not going to be with us anymore.”



As we’ve reported, Barrera’s life was suddenly taken after she was hit by an SUV while crossing the road with her 14-year-old sister.



They were on their way to her school, Roberts Elementary.



Meraz said her death could’ve been prevented, “People are just getting hurt out there. A life was taken away. Why? I don’t have the words for that. There’s no words that I can tell anyone over why they took that life.”



Barrera’s Uncle also stresses a message to all drivers; the importance of driver and pedestrian safety especially in school zones.



“Everyone needs to slow down. Everyone needs to be courteous out there. Considerate of the other driver, the pedestrian, the school zones, the intersections. We need to take our time going through these school zones, look out for the children. That’s the bottom line,” Meraz said.

As the family continues to hurt before they say their final goodbyes, Barrera will always be remembered for who she was.

“She was very unique. She was always smiling. Very happy person. Learning how to do selfies on a phone, enjoying life,” Meraz shared.

Barrera’s funeral service will be held at Sunset Funeral Home on Monday at 10 a.m. She will then be laid to rest at Memory Gardens of the Valley in Santa Teresa.