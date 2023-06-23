EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– The El Paso Uber driver who was allegedly shot by his passenger has been taken off of life support.

The family of Daniel Piedra held a vigil at Memorial Park in Central El Paso on Friday, one week after he was shot.

Wife of Daniel Piedra being held by her nephew Luis Martinez

His wife could be seen crying while being held by her nephew, Luis Martinez, who tells KTSM that Daniel Piedra was his father figure and raised him since he was a baby.

“I’m really devastated. I can’t believe it,” Luis Martinez said.

Daniel Piedra Courtesy Didi Lopez

According to the El Paso Police Department, Piedra was allegedly shot by his Uber passenger Phoebe Copas from Kentucky. Police say she thought he was taking her to Mexico because she saw signs that said “Juarez, Mexico,” while driving on U.S. 54.

Police have said that Piedra didn’t veer from Copas’ intended destination and was not near the port of entry.

Court documents say that Copas waited to call 911 until after she shot Piedra and took a picture of him with a gun shot wound and sent it to her boyfriend.

“It made us all feel very angry, because it’s just like, how can you take a picture of someone that you just shot and not just that, send it out,” said Didi Lopez, Piedra’s niece. “And then not call the authorities as soon as something happens because it makes us think how long did it take her to call the authorities? And if she had called sooner? Would my uncle have had a better chance of survival?”

Daniel Piedra family at vigil

At the vigil on Friday were Piedra’s family and friends but also El Pasoans wanting to show their support.

One El Pasoan at the vigil was Tamara Gonzalez. She is an Uber driver and hasn’t wanted to go back to work after the news of Piedra being shot and killed.

“I didn’t know him but I came out tonight to show my support. I never thought that something like this could ever happen. To be honest with you, I work with Uber as well, and since then, I haven’t done anything just because I never thought that something like this would actually happen,” said Tamara Gonzalez.

After Piedra was taken off of life support, the charges against Copas were upgraded to murder and she has a $1.5 million bond.