EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Horizon City Police Department hosted a fundraiser Saturday, June 23, for the Culberson County deputy who was hit and seriously injured last month.

Photos by Anthony Pina – KTSM

On May 31, Eddie Tibunni, an off-duty peace officer, was assisting with traffic control at the intersection of Horizon and Darrington when an SUV struck him.

Tibunni was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition. The driver, identified as Martin Arambula Vargas, 75, died from his injuries.

Police say the outpouring of support has been overwhelming. They were able to raise $2,000 worth of donated goods for the fundraiser.

Additionally, for those who were not able to attend the fundraiser, a GoFundMe has been created for the deputy.

To visit the GoFundMe click here: Fundraiser by Omar Chavez : Deputy Eddie Tibunni (gofundme.com).