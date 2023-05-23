EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A family from Mexico believes their loved one may have been the body found in the desert in Sunland Park last Friday night.

According to the Sunland Park Police Department, a female between the age of 20 to 30 years old was found near the Doña Ana Community College.

According to the Office of the Medical Investigator on the scene, the body had been there approximately five days before it was discovered. A Mexican identification card was found but due to the decomposition of the body officials have been unable to positively identify the body.

Elsy Leyva Perez says she hasn’t heard from her sister since last Tuesday, and that the description of the body found in the desert matches that of her 27-year-old sister.

Sharing a photo of her sister that she says was supposedly taken of her the day she crossed the border.

Photo of Perez’s sister sent to her the day she crossed the border.



“The only thing I know is that she didn’t want to continue that’s what they told her boyfriend she stayed back because she was tired and she told them to come back to her,” Elsy Leyva Perez.

Perez says she also received a location that was sent by the people her sister was crossing with to her sister’s boyfriend. That location matches the area in the desert where the woman’s body was found.

“There’s no other explanation as to why they would leave her alone and that no one stayed with her. They all said that she didn’t want any help but I don’t believe that,” said Perez.

The photo shows her sister wearing a leather jacket and the man who found the body and called law enforcement says the body he found had a jacket.

“Since it’s getting too hot out here and it’s a lot of desert to cross,” said Fernando Mota who found the body in Sunland Park. “She had a jacket on, I don’t know why she had a jacket on. And another jacket, you know, for her head. But it’s too hot, why are you wearing a jacket?”

The sister, says a friend who lives in El Paso went to the morgue and says the description of the body matches that of Perez’s sister but that the ID was under a different name.

Perez says she hasn’t told her parents yet.

“To tell you the truth, only us, her sisters are the only ones that know about what happened to her and my brother-in-law. We don’t want to let our parents know because my dad is not doing so good with his health and I don’t know how he’s going to take the news,” said Perez.