EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)”Hugs not walls” is put on by the Border network for human rights. It is a time for families who live in the U.S. and Mexico to be reunited again for a brief time. The families were able to meet in the middle of El Paso and Juarez.

The families are brought to a middle ground by security where they are able to spend three minutes hugging and catching up with their loved ones. Some people traveled to El Paso just to be able to hug their family, who they haven’t seen in years.

“We came from Salt Lake City, we traveled for 16 or 17 hours to be here.”

The brief visit causing many emotions.

“I don’t know how to explain, I feel something in my heart.”

Some El Pasoans tell KTSM 9 News how they choose to use their three minutes and how it can be difficult.

“Sometimes just crying it out, laughing, it’s a mix of emotions, because you have them right there and then the next moment they’re not there, so it’s very hard at sometimes, very happy at sometimes, it’s just mixed emotions.”

For some this is their first year, but for others, they come back every year to visit their family.

