EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Across the country and here in the Lone Star state, those convicted of serious crimes are spending a lot more time behind bars awaiting execution.

KTSM 9 news anchor, Brenda Medina delves into how the system works and its impact on victims’ family members.

It was a sunny November day, just a few days away from Thanksgiving when 5-year-old Alexandra Flores was abducted from the Walmart Supercenter in the Lower Valley. It would be the last time her family ever saw her, that day still haunts them 20 years later.

“They say time heals everything but when it comes to a death like the one Alexandra suffered, there is no time that can heal what she went through. What we as a family went through,” said Lizette Ibarra-Barrientos, Alexandra’s older sister.

A painful day, and a day many across the borderland still remember vividly. A community grieving.

“It was November 18, 2001 and my parents had agreed that we were all going to go shopping for Christmas gifts,” Ibarra-Barrientos recalled. “They would buy us each a set of clothes and a toy that we would pick out and we would put it on layaway.”

In the excitement and chaos of choosing their gifts, Alexandra, the youngest of 8 children became separated from her family.

You could visibly see the pain in Alexandra’s sister’s eyes as she explained what happened that night, “And then next thing you know my parents come home and my mom was just sobbing because they came home empty handed.”

Headlines and news across the city, urging anyone who may have seen anything to contact authorities.

Just one day after her disappearance, on November 19, her lifeless, nude body was found in an empty parking lot near downtown El Paso with a plastic bag over her head.

“It was just a lot of emotions that we were going through, from seeing my mom and my dad so distraught of the news that was just broken to them. The thought that we were never going to see her again,” said Ibarra-Barrientos. She was literally the light of the room anywhere she went.”

A park named after her in San Elizario just a couple of miles aways from her home. A memorial with her first and last school picture, along with a plaque are set up at Lorenzo Elementary School where she attended Pre-k.

“There’s no day that we go without thinking of where she would be right now. What she would look like,” Ibarra-Barrientos said.

All evidence pointing to David Renteria, convicted of strangling, and partially burning her body. Investigators unable to determine if she had been sexually assaulted.

“He had a prior conviction involving another child, so some say, had he been locked up this could have been prevented when it comes to Alexandra’s case,” said Criminal Defense Attorney, Alyssa Nava. “And, so that could be true. What I do know is I believe he was on probation at the time. He was a registered sex offender. These are things that are supposed to help safeguard the community.”

Renteria, is just one of seven convicted killers in El Paso County currently on death row awaiting his execution for the past 18 years.

Irving Alvin Davis was also sentenced to death back in 2002 and again in 2008 for raping and killing an Anthony teen.

There is also David Leonard Wood, known as the “desert killer. Wood is the longest sitting inmate on death row. His crimes date back to 1977, the first one on record includes indecency with a child, followed by rape and sexual assault charges. He was discharged and then paroled within that 10-year time frame. But, it would be the kidnappings and killings of six girls and women found in the desert, buried next to each other that would keep him locked up, including the death of 15-year-old Desiree Wheatley.

Her mother recalling the last day she saw her alive.

“In my mind I can see it almost like a movie. I can see her walking back.” said Marcia Fulton, Wheatley’s mom as she looked back on that day. “She was walking towards school and then she turned around walking backwards saying bye mom, bye and I said bye see you later. Love you and she goes love you too.”

These victims’ family members are frustrated with our judicial system.

“I forgave him already for what he did to her, I just feel he shouldn’t be alive anymore. I mean he took her from us, why can’t his conviction already take place. Why is it taking the system so long to execute him,” Alexandra’s sister questioned.

“The reason that we get a really good look at death penalty is because they are so heavily litigated. These are cases that will be litigated all the way up the chain as far as they can because life and death hangs in the balance,” explained Texas State Rep. Joe Moody.

Moody circling back around to the most recent case of South Texas mother, Melissa Lucio, the only Latina on death row in Texas who is charged with killing her 2-year-old daughter, Lucio was granted a stay of execution.

Moody is calling for criminal justice reform to abolish death row, “some people feel it brings closure, but we’ll see as the Patrick Crusius case plays out. There will be hearing after hearing after hearing. After appeal, after appeal, after appeal and every time that happens our community collectively will be re-traumatized and transported back to august 3rd. It is something that doesn’t bring anything to our society. We do not gain anything by executing somebody.

But Ibarra-Barrientos told KTSM she does not agree with life in prison because those on death row are still given some sort of hope that they may get out of jail.

Which was the case for Cesar Fierro, charged and convicted in the murder of an El Paso taxi driver on a sole testimony. Local, binational journalist, Martha Patricia Giovine, author of the Death Penalty Protocol followed Fierro’s case closely.



His death sentence was vacated in December of 2019.



“So, the police or prosecutor needed more, because they know that a sole testimony cannot sustain an accusation,” Giovine explained. “They coerced him to sign himself guilty, what I’m telling you is based on affidavits.”



Though Moody argues the waiting game and appeals re-traumatize families, these victim’s families said for them– it is more painful to live knowing their loved one’s killer is still breathing.



None of the seven convicted offenders in El Paso on death row have set execution dates.



There are also two cases pending right now, where prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, which includes the August 3rd accused Walmart shooter, Patrick Crusius and Facundo Chavez, accused of killing El Paso County Sheriff deputy, Peter Herrera.





