LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State University police released a redacted report on Sunday detailing allegations of false imprisonment, harassment and criminal sexual contact made against three members of the Aggies men’s basketball program.

Shortly after the police report was released to KTSM, NMSU chancellor Dan Arvizu announced the men’s basketball program had been shut down for the remainder of the 2022-23 season and wouldn’t play its final five games of WAC play.

“This action is clearly needed, especially after receiving additional facts and reviewing investigation reports related to the hazing allegations involving student-athletes on the team,” Arvizu said in a statement. “Hazing has no place on our campus, and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions. We must uphold the safety of our students and the integrity of our university. It’s time for this program to reset. I have spoken with Western Athletic Conference Commissioner Brian Thornton earlier today and informed him of this decision.”

First year head coach Greg Heiar and his entire coaching staff were place on paid administrative leave as a result of the allegations on Friday.

The report states that on Feb. 10, the victim – a member of the NMSU men’s basketball team – went to campus police wishing to file a report regarding a possible assault, but did not want to pursue criminal charges.

The police report cites three offenses for the three players: one count of false imprisonment, one count of harassment and two counts of criminal sexual contact. The victim told police that the incidents had been occurring since July or August of 2022.

In the witness report, the victim states that on Feb. 6, 2023, three members of the basketball team – whose names were redacted in the police report released to KTSM – allegedly, “held him down with him facing down, removed his clothing exposing his buttocks and began to ‘slap his ass.’ He also went on to state that they also touched his scrotum.”

The victim also alleges in the report that the inappropriate physical and sexual touching by his teammates had been ongoing issues inside the locker room at both the Pan American Center and on road trips.

The victim stated to police that he “had no choice but to let this happen because it’s a 3-on-1 type of situation.” The victim also told police that the incidents would usually happen in front of the entire team and that no one ever intervened.

The police report also states that there could be another member of the NMSU basketball program that has been subjected to the hazing and inappropriate conduct.

No criminal charges have been filed against any of the three players as of Sunday afternoon.

NMSU police are still investigating the incidents, according to the report.

Two players announced Saturday they were leaving after the team arrived back to Las Cruces after being in California.