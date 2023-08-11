EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fall kermes season is in full swing, and the Borderland surely knows better than to miss great food and entertainment during these seasonal festivities.
Delicious food, music, entertainment and more will be available throughout El Paso, Canutillo, Horizon, Pecos and Van Horn. The community is encouraged to attend and be part of the fall kermes season.
Here’s the 2023 fall kermes schedule credit of the Diocese of El Paso Facebook post:
- San Lorenzo Catholic Church – Aug. 10-13; located at 611 Avenida de San Lorenzo, Clint.
- St. Pius X – Aug. 18-20; located at 1050 N Clark.
- Christ the Savior – Aug. 26-27; located at 5301 Wadsworth Ave.
- St. Paul the Apostle – Aug. 26-27; located at 7424 Mimosa Ave.
- St. Mark – Sept. 1-3; located at 1700 Pebble Hills Blvd.
- Immaculate Heart of Mary – Sept. 1-3; located at 8300 De Alva, Canutillo.
- St. Anthony’s Seminary – Sept. 2-4; located at 4601 Hastings Dr.
- Holy Spirit – Sept. 8-10; located at 14600 Horizon Blvd, Horizon.
- San Juan Diego – Sept. 8-10; located at 14520 Montana Ave.
- San Pedro Maldonado – Sept. 15-16; located at 3000 Tim Foster St.
- Buen Pastor Mission – Sept. 15-17; located at 311 Peyton Rd.
- Santa Rose de Lima – Sept. 15-17; located at 620 E. 4th St, Pecos.
- Corpus Christi – Sept. 22-24; located at 9205 North Loop Dr.
- Our Lady of Fatima – Sept. 29-30; located at 308 Almond St., Van Horn.
- Little Flower – Sept. 29-Oct. 1; located at 171 Polo Inn Rd.
- St. Francis of Assisi – Sept. 30 and Oct. 1; located at 5750 Doniphan Dr.
- Blessed Sacrament – Sept. 29-Oct. 1; located at 9025 Diana Dr.
- St. Frances Xavier Cabrini – Sept. 29-30 and Oct. 1; located at 12200 Vista Del Sol Dr.
- San Antonio de Padua – Oct. 7; located at 503 Hunter Dr.