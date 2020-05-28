Fall in love, swipe right, adopt

Breaking News
by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso shelter pets will be counting on you to swipe right and give them a new forever home during a virtual adoption event.

Online adoptions will begin Thursday, May 28, and will end on Saturday, May 30 as part of Animal Services’ first-ever virtual adoption event called “Find Love Online.”

According to a release, all adoptions will be free and each adoption will include the pet’s spay/neuter procedure, microchip, age-appropriate vaccinations and city license.

Finding your new companions comes with three easy steps:

  1. Brows adoptable pets by visiting, https://elpasoanimalservices.org/adopt/
  2. Select 2-3 potential new best friends.
  3. Call (915) 212-8705 and a matchmaker will be ready to help you finalize the adoption.

The adoption hotline will be available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the adoption event.

Animal Services will also be highlighting many of their foster pets who are now up for adoption. Videos and photos of these pets will be posted on Animal Services’ Facebook and Instagram page.

