Fall down the rabbit hole and enter a new El Paso bar -The Mad Hatter

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – West El Paso just got a new hangout spot that takes you to the magic world of Alice in Wonderland.

The Mad Hatter Pub and Grub is the newest addition to the nightlife, opening up at 4025 Mesa Street, from Wednesday to Saturday.

Owner Alex Macias wanted El Pasoans to get a bar that will give them an out-of-this-world experience.

“We want to create an experience for people when they come in, not just to have a drink but to kind of be immersed into this whole new world,” said Macias.

The bar is decorated with various Alice in Wonderland themed items, from dozens of clocks, to a magic mushroom garden and even a liquid table for that extra magical touch.

The menu is a part of the experience too.

“We have The Queen of Hearts, the Un-birthday cake Martini, Tweedledee and Tweedledum, so we’re trying to make things signature and they are really good,” he said.

Their special shot is served in a magic potion bottle that says “Drink me” and shimmers.

“There are so many different things to look at to see I think it’s really going to attract that audience,” said Macias.

The bar will soon get a food menu as well, Macias said they are still working on the specials.

Operating hours are Wednesday to Saturday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Other days, the space will be open for private events upon requests and reservations.

