Fake COVID-19 vaccine cards circulating, being sold online

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — There’s a new concern growing for officials and businesses that are trying to police proof vaccinations against COVID-19 among adults. That is the rise of fake vaccination cards being sold online.



With some universities now requiring proof of vaccination, such as New Mexico State University, along with some businesses implementing their own vaccination requirements, counterfeit certifications are popping up.



Experts said some are being sold for as much as $200, and add that part of the problem is the paper cards were never meant to serve as long-term identification tools given how easily they can be re-created.



“The students who have spoken with me have been clear that they know exactly how they would get fraudulent vaccine cards and that they know students who have submitted these fraudulent vaccine cards,” said Dr. Benjamin Meier, Professor of Global Health Policy at UNC-Chapel Hill.



The unauthorized use of an official government seal, like the CDC seal, is punishable by up to 5-years in prison and a $5,000 fine.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.