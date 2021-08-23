Facebook launches platform for college students including UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As many college students head back to the classroom and kick off their fall semester, the multinational social networking company Facebook is expanding its platform catered to college students – including the University of Texas at El Paso.



The new Facebook Campus Platform, a college-only space designed to connect students with fellow classmates, will launch to 140 additional schools in the U.S. including UTEP. Officials said Campus had previously launched at five other Texas schools earlier this year and Fall 2020.



Facebook Campus intends to make it easier for students to make new connections over shared interests as many will resume their extracurricular activities in-person, online, or in a hybrid manner. The feature will let students create campus-specific profiles where they can share their graduation year, major, where they’re from, and more to help them connect with others at their school with common interests.



Starting Monday, August 23, UTEP students can sign up for the Campus tool.

Facebook Campus will offer:

A College-Only Space for Students. Facebook’s .edu verified space allows students to participate in their unique college-specific community, reminiscent of the original version of the platform in 2004, where users were required to have an .edu email to create an account. A Campus Directory. Facebook found that students, and especially incoming freshmen, are looking for ways to more easily learn who’s in their class and connect with people in their individual courses, majors and student clubs. Facebook Campus’s campus directory makes that easier than ever before.

