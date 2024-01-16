EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Residents will be meeting with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on Tuesday, Jan. 16, to discuss their concerns regarding a new wastewater treatment plant that is planned to be built near Fabens.

As we have previously reported back in June 2023, residents were concerned about the proposed wastewater plant due to the town not having enough money to install necessary equipment to filter out the potential foul odor from the plant.

Senator Cesar J. Blanco’s office sent a statement to KTSM on Tuesday morning as they will be facilitating the meeting. That statement is the following:

“A few months ago, constituents in the Fabens community brought to our attention concerns about a new wastewater treatment plant that is planned to be constructed near their neighborhood. In response, our office requested a public meeting with the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to provide an opportunity for the commission to elaborate on the application, for the applicant (Lower Valley Water District) to provide information on its application and, more importantly, for the local community to express their concerns. This public meeting will facilitate an open, transparent, and respectful dialogue so that the TCEQ has all the information needed to make an informed decision about whether to approve this permit.”

Senator Blanco will not be in attendance at the meeting. However, his team will be present.

This is a developing story and will be updated once we gather more details.