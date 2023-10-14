EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Fabens High School marching band earned a Division 1 for the third year in a row in the Region 22 UIL Marching Band Contest held on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Socorro Activities Complex (SAC), according to a press release sent by the Fabens Independent School District.

Photos courtesy of Fabens ISD

“I’m just very, very proud of the band. They gave it their all these last couple of weeks, and I think this one is very well-deserved. We need to make some fixes for the area, and hopefully, we can go to state,” said Katie Dettman, head drum major.

Assistant drum major Deven Gutierrez added, “To get to state level, we need to go over the music and make sure we have every little detail down and fix the little mistakes we had during this competition.”

“I am very proud of my students; they have worked hard every day and gave up their intersession break to earn this distinction. I am very pleased with the results and very happy for them,” said Miguel Soto, band director.

Fabens High School Principal Dr. Daniel Aguayo was present at the competition.

“The band has worked tirelessly to establish a tradition of excellence, as evident by their years of Division 1 ratings. Each band member represents the best of Fabens HS and their community,” Aguayo said.

In addition, the band will compete next at the UIL Area Marching Band Contest in Abilene, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 21.